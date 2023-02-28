Event aimed at cracking down on unsafe CMV drivers begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Law enforcement officials in 13 states have begun a four-day commercial vehicle enforcement safety crackdown in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

The enforcement campaign, which runs through March 2, targets unsafe driving behavior that officials say often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial vehicles, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

“It complements national efforts to educate all drivers on safely sharing roads with large trucks,” the news release noted.

The regional SafeDRIVE initiative is focusing on dangerous interstate driving behaviors, such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear a seat belt, distracted driving and driving under the influence.

“During this effort, KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will open scale facilities, ensuring commercial drivers follow safety regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing,” the news release stated.

KSP will be participating in the event with 12 other states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Major Nathan Day, director for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, said Operation SafeDRIVE can significantly impact highway safety.

“We want Kentucky roadways to be safe for all drivers, and Operation SafeDRIVE is another way for us to ensure motorists are following the rules of the road,” he said. “By working together, we can make sure everyone makes it to their destinations.”

KSP encourages all motorists to take the following advice while driving on the roads:

Stay out of blind spots — Large trucks and buses have big blind spots on all four sides.

Pass safely — Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror. Use your turn signals, and don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure you can see the CMV vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front.

Don’t cut off large vehicles — It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

Don’t tailgate — Tailgating a commercial vehicle puts you in a blind spot.