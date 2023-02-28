TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Woman dies after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Woman dies after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Woman dies after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer
Stacy Szczepanski of Stephen, Minnesota, died after her snowmobile hit an 18-wheeler on Feb. 19 along the Soo Line Trail.

BUZZLE TOWNSHIP, Minnesota — A Minnesota woman is dead after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Feb. 19.

The Bemidji Pioneer reports that the Stacy Szczepanski, 49, of Stephen, Minnesota, hit the big rig at around 11:30 a.m. in Buzzle Township near the county line of Clearwater and Beltrami counties along the Soo Line Trail.

Officers found Szczpanski severely injured at the scene.

First responders attempted to save Szczepanski, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash at the time of last report.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE