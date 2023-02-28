Woman dies after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer

BUZZLE TOWNSHIP, Minnesota — A Minnesota woman is dead after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Feb. 19.
The Bemidji Pioneer reports that the Stacy Szczepanski, 49, of Stephen, Minnesota, hit the big rig at around 11:30 a.m. in Buzzle Township near the county line of Clearwater and Beltrami counties along the Soo Line Trail.
Officers found Szczpanski severely injured at the scene.
First responders attempted to save Szczepanski, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash at the time of last report.
