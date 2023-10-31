Stertil-Koni welcomes Optimized Distributor Partners to its network

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Stertil-Koni officials said they have welcomed Optimized Distribution Partners (ODP) — a family-owned and operated automotive equipment distribution and service company located in Commerce City, Colorado — to their North American distributor network.
“We know automotive equipment, with in-depth expertise in vehicle lifts, wheel service, shop equipment and heavy-duty service equipment,” an ODP news release stated.
ODP is headed by Jeff Murray, president, and his brother, Tim Murray, vice president.
ODP also has a Commercial Sales Specialist, Matt Elder, who will focus on the Stertil-Koni product line, the news release noted.
In making the announcement, Stertil-Koni General Manager Scott Steinhardt said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome the ODP team to the Stertil-Koni network. What makes this partnership so special is that both companies have built their respective businesses by focusing on the delivery of world-class customer care, superior product selection, and an unwavering focus on safety.”
Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore concluded: “ODP brings a deep, experienced team to the Colorado region for Stertil-Koni, and we are pleased to welcome them into our growing family of outstanding distributors.”
