Trucker killed by big rig while standing next to his tractor on Florida’s I-95

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A truck driver standing on the shoulder of Interstate 95 by his tractor was struck and killed by another big rig on Oct. 29 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 54-year-old man was standing on the left side of his 2022 Peterbilt 579 along the right shoulder of I-95 when he was struck by a southbound 2020 Volvo VNL driven by a 24-year-old male.
The Volvo driver, traveling in the right lane, was next to a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was in the center lane when the Kenworth began to veer toward the Volvo.
According to the FHP, this caused the Volvo driver to veer into the Peterbilt’s mirror and driver.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Trucker killed by big rig while standing next to his tractor on Florida’s I-95Comment
RIP Charlie, we are so going to miss you!! I love you my dear cousin!