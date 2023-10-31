Trucker saves zip-tied puppy along Interstate 10

BENSON, Ariz. — A truck driver is being credited with saving the life of an abandoned female puppy who was found along Interstate 10 with a zip tie fastened tightly around her neck.

According to a Facebook post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the driver noticed the puppy on Oct. 20 beside the Interstate 10 exit ramp in Benson, Arizona, and stopped to remove the zip tie.

The driver also gave the puppy water and kept her safe until a trooper arrived.

“Trooper Iliana Magallanes responded to the scene and found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes, but still friendly and happy despite her ordeal,” according to the Facebook post. “Trooper Magallanes secured a spot for the puppy with Benson Animal Shelter, and made sure to keep her comfortable with a blanket and plenty of attention before transporting her there.”

After a checkup and treatment for a few medical issues, Benson Animal Shelter says the puppy is doing well and is in a foster home pending adoption.

“Great work by everyone who came together to help this pup!” the ADPS wrote in its Facebook posting. “Thank you to the truck driver who stopped to save her, and to Benson Animal Shelter, Paws and Claws for ensuring she gets healthy and finds a good home.”