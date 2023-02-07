TCA, CarriersEdge announce 2023’s Best Fleets to Drive For

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge have announced the 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For.

The Top 20 winners are for-hire trucking companies from across North America recognized for providing exemplary work environments for their professional truck drivers and employees.

For-hire companies operating 10 or more tractor-trailers must receive a nomination from one of their company drivers or owner-operators to be considered for the Best Fleets program, according to a news release.

The fleets were evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria.

“The Best Fleets to Drive For has made a substantial impact on drivers and the carriers they work for,” TCA President Jim Ward said. “During Truckload 2023: Orlando, we’re eager to recognize 30 fleets who are focused on providing a great workplace for their professional truck drivers. Be sure to attend this year’s awards presentation in March where we honor these Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.

Surveys were conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

Last year, TCA and CarriersEdge expanded the program by adding a Hall of Fame category.

This recognition level is above the regular Top 20 and honors fleets demonstrating Top 20 performance for extended periods of time.

Fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or 7 years with at least one overall award, and must continue to qualify as a Top 20 to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. Two fleets earned the honor this year and will be inducted into the Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame, sponsored by EpicVue.

“This year we saw 165 fleets nominated by their drivers for this program and a record-breaking 95 finalists,” CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy said. “This year’s Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets rose to the top with a range of inventive and effective programs, that reflect true innovation and creative thinking.”

This year’s Top 20 winners are:

American Central Transport – Kansas City, Missouri.

C.A.T. Inc. – Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec.

Challenger Motor Freight Inc. – Cambridge, Ontario.

Chief Carriers, Inc. – Grand Island, Nebraska.

Continental Express, Inc. – Sidney, Ohio.

Decker Truck Line, Inc. – Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Erb Transport – New Hamburg, Ontario.

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. – Etobicoke, Ontario.

Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc. – Fremont, Nebraska.

Jetco Delivery a GTI Company – Houston, Texas.

K & J Trucking, Inc. – Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kriska Holdings Limited – Prescott, Ontario.

Leonard’s Express – Farmington, New York.

Nick Strimbu, Inc. – Brookfield, Ohio.

PGT Trucking, Inc. – Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. – Defiance, Ohio.

TLD Logistics Services, Inc. – Knoxville, Tennessee.

Transland – Strafford, Missouri.

Veriha Trucking, Inc. – Marinette, Wisconsin.

Wellington Group of Companies – Aberfoyle, Ontario.

Returning Hall of Fame recipients are:

Bison Transport Inc. – Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Boyle Transportation – Billerica, Manitoba.

Central Oregon Truck Company, Inc. – Redmond, Oregon.

FTC Transportation, Inc. – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Grand Island Express – Grand Island, Nebraska.

Halvor Lines, Inc. – Superior, Wisconsin.

Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc. – Hudson, Illinois.

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Missouri.

New Hall of Fame recipients are as follows:

Garner Trucking, Inc. – Findlay, Ohio.

TransPro Freight Systems Limited – Milton, Ontario.

In addition to the Top 20, TCA and CarriersEdge identified five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions):

Crete Carrier Corporations and its Shaffer Trucking Division – Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mill Creek Motor Freight LTD – Ayr, Ontario.

Skelton Truck Lines – Sharon, Ontario.

Steve’s Livestock Transport – Blumenort, Manitoba.

USXL – Foristell, Missouri.

Two overall winners, in large and small fleet categories, will be named during TCA’s Annual Convention — Truckload 2023: Orlando — set for March 4-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Centre, Kissimmee, Florida. The overall winner awards are sponsored by Eleos Technologies and TruckRight.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame category, the nomination process, or additional information on the Best Fleets to Drive For program, visit www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com. Be sure to follow the hashtag #BestFleets23 on social media to follow this year’s contest.