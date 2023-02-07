Jones Logistics acquires Nationwide Express

HATTIESBURG, Miss. and SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Jones Logistics has announced the acquisition of Tennessee-based Nationwide Express.

Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

JoLo is a portfolio company of Jones Capital.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based JoLo delivers freight brokerage, managed transportation and dedicated services to clients across the United States.

Through this acquisition, JoLo “expands not only its geographic footprint, but also its service line offerings and capabilities, which will now include warehousing and enhanced intermodal and managed transportation solutions,” according to a news release. “Further, JoLo can now offer Nationwide’s customers access to its broad and deep carrier base and its nationwide dedicated offerings.”

“Nationwide Express is a highly reputable organization rooted in the same fundamentals of professionalism, quality, and customer satisfaction as Jones Logistics,” Brian Haynes, CEO of Jones Logistics, said. “We share very similar core values and feel that we have complimentary cultures, which was so important to us when looking at this opportunity. We are excited to welcome the Nationwide Express team to the Jones Logistics family, and we are eager to bring the benefits of our combined team, network, and capabilities to our customer base.”

With the acquisition of Nationwide, JoLo’s headcount now tops more than 700 team members, with a fleet of over 500 trucks.

“We congratulate Jones Logistics in this latest chapter of their growth and welcome Nationwide Express to the Jones Capital family,” Tom Caughlin, president of Jones Capital, said. “The Nationwide Express team and ownership group have built a tremendous business over the years, and we look forward to building upon their historic success for the benefit of their customers, employees, and respective communities.”