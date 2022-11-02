TCA expands Professional Drivers of the Year nominations, prize pool

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is recognizing best-in-class drivers through its revamped Professional Drivers of the Year awards program.

TCA is looking for those exceptional drivers who have made a significant impact over the past year on the industry, their driver colleagues, their community, and the company that employs them. TCA Professional Drivers of the Year nominees should also have superior safety records, be strong role models and have inspiring stories that have made a difference in their lives and the truckload industry.

New for this year’s contest is a reworked nomination process to make it easier to nominate, and an expanded the prize pool to $100,000. Also, the number of potential winners has increased to five; in previous years, the contest awarded two winners.

TCA member carriers are encouraged to nominate their best drivers. Click here to find out more or to nominate a driver.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 7. Winners will be recognized during TCA’s Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, March 4-7, 2023.