Nine-day closure set for Ohio River bridge

By The Associated Press -
The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28, Indiana transportation officials said. (courtesy: shermanmintonrenewal.com)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Transportation officials are scheduling a nine-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky.

The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28, Indiana transportation officials said.

The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a long-term renovation that officials said would add up to 30 years to its life. Crews are scheduled to do demolition work during the closure.

Transportation officials said the suggested alternate route during the closing would be I-265 in Indiana to I-65.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 will close after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

