Team members at Arpin International Group’s GSA Division move up in the ranks

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin International Group’s GSA Division is announcing the promotion of six team members.

“The six individuals promoted have demonstrated a commitment to providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers and accounts,” said Matthew Somweber, vice president of GSA services. “They have each been instrumental in shaping Arpin’s GSA division into what it is today. Their expertise, persistence, and dedication will continue to drive our GSA program forward.”

Ronald Blanchard

Blanchard has taken on a key leadership role as director of operations, GSA division. Blanchard is a relocation professional who began his career in international household goods removals with Arpin International Group in 2014. As director of operations, he is responsible for daily operations, global supply chain management, and securing moving and relocation services for federal employees and agencies, ensuring efficient, cost-effective moves in compliance with federal regulations, and overseeing the company’s service teams managing the customer experience. He also serves as a member of LACMA, FIDI39, and IAM Young Professionals’ clubs.

Nathalie Dillon

Dillon has stepped into a new leadership position as director of freight forwarding, GSA division. Dillion will ensure process development and operational efficiency across air and ocean freight operations. As an escalation point for freight booking issues, the director collaborates closely with leadership to refine best costing, practices, oversee shipment assignments, and maintain compliance with U.S. Flag Cargo Preference and Fly America Act regulations. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, compliance, and continuous improvement, Dillion helps shape the strategic direction of the Freight Team while maintaining high service standards as Arpin grows with our own IAC Independent Air Carrier offering internal booking of our outbound airfreight. Nathalie will also help develop and build a team within GSA that will look to start a new Arpin adventure into general cargo a cultural departure from Arpin’s Household Goods legacy.

Sarah Iannelli

Iannelli has been elevated to GSA senior team lead and data development specialist. Iannelli will work closely with the technology team as the subject matter expert within the GSA division in prioritizing the ongoing development of Arpin’s proprietary Shipment Tracking and Reporting (STAR) program. In this capacity, she will proactively identify system improvements, collaborate with internal teams and external vendors, and support the development and training of STAR network functionalities to optimize division performance. This role is critical in streamlining processes, enhancing system efficiency, and ensuring seamless operations across the division. She will continue to manage our assistant operations team along with key management for billing and invoicing all while advancing each of their roles.

Chrissy Shadwell

Shadwell has stepped into the GSA senior team lead role, bringing enhanced support and expertise to our clients and team members. In this capacity, she will work closely with the GSA division’s operations director to ensure seamless daily operations, provide leadership to junior team members, and serve as the go-to expert on account-specific procedures. Shadwell will drive swift resolutions and maintain service excellence as the second escalation point. She will also play a key role in onboarding and training new staff, continuously refining our training materials to keep our team at the top of their game.

Elizabeth Turco

Turco has been promoted to senior billing supervisor. In this position, Turco plays a critical role in ensuring billing accuracy, efficiency, and the achievement of monthly financial goals while maintaining a high level of service. As the first point of contact for the billing team, her role requires hands-on supervision, mentorship, and strategic direction, ensuring timely and accurate invoices that support business operations and client satisfaction. Turco will meet with our accounts and assist many with solving industry needs with her experience. By collaborating closely with internal teams and swiftly resolving escalated issues, Turco will work with GSA divisions Sarah Iannelli to develop improvements in STAR to ensure a frictionless billing process that reinforces trust, transparency, and operational excellence.

Jay Newton

Newton has embraced a new position as Team Lead. In this role, Jay will support the senior team lead, general manager, and GSA director in managing daily operations and providing leadership to junior team members. He will be key in training new hires, refining training materials, and enhancing processes to drive efficiency and consistency. As the first point of contact for experienced team members, Newton’s vast experience ensures quick, informed responses to account-specific and operational inquiries, escalating as needed to maintain top-tier service for our clients. Arpin has earned its position as one of the largest and longest-standing GSA-approved carriers in the CHAMP program due to the dedication of its team members—leaders who embody hard work, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their dedication has made us stronger, and as we continue to nurture and grow our staff, we envision a future of continued growth and innovation.

