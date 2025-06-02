Trucker dead after accident with another 18-wheeler in Georgia

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. —One big rig driver is dead and one with minor injuries after a collision between two big rigs on Interstate 16 in Candler County Ga.
Georgia State Police say on Friday at approximately 9:15 a.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-16 west near mile-marker 101 in Candler County.
According to the preliminary investigation, one tractor-trailer was in the right emergency lane, merging into the right lane where it was struck in the rear by another tractor-trailer traveling west in the right lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer traveling west was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to the local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of 1-16 were closed from 9:15 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT-F) is investigating the crash.”
