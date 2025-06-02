TheTrucker.com
Trucker dead after accident with another 18-wheeler in Georgia

By Bruce Guthrie -
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. —One big rig driver is dead and one with minor injuries after a collision between two big rigs on Interstate 16 in Candler County Ga.

Georgia State Police say on Friday at approximately 9:15 a.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-16 west near mile-marker 101 in Candler County.

According to the preliminary investigation, one tractor-trailer was in the right emergency lane, merging into the right lane where it was struck in the rear by another tractor-trailer traveling west in the right lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer traveling west was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to the local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of 1-16 were closed from 9:15 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT-F) is investigating the crash.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
