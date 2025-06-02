New Shell Flying J Travel Center in Monte Creek features 7 diesel lanes, 22 truck parking spaces

MONTE CREEK, B.C. — Pilot is continuing its expansion with the opening of a a new Shell Flying J Travel Center in Monte Creek, B.C.

“Conveniently located at 1255 Dallas Drive, the new facility is now open and ready to welcome professional drivers with modern amenities designed for comfort and convenience,” Pilot said in a media release. “Whether drivers are stopping to fuel up, grab a bite, or take a well-earned break, this new Monte Creek location is built to serve.”

Key Features

The new facility offer a number of amenities including:

22 truck parking spaces.

52 car parking spaces.

7 diesel lanes.

Clean, spacious restrooms and showers.

Hot and cold deli with quick, satisfying meal options.

Fully stocked beverage coolers.

Mobile fueling and exclusive deals via the myRewards Plus app