Tenstreet acquires Stay Metrics, companies plan to provide enhanced resources for driver recruiting, retention, data

TULSA, Okla. — Tenstreet, a provider of driver-recruiting software and workflow solutions for the trucking and transportation industry, has acquired Indiana-based Stay Metrics, a company best known for its driver-retention strategy solutions and metrics.

The acquisition will allow Tenstreet and Stay Metrics to provide a more powerful, comprehensive service for both carriers and drivers in the areas of recruiting and retention, according to a statement released Nov. 10. With experts in recruiting and retention working together under one virtual “roof,” the companies said they can provide solutions to help clients fill their trucks faster and retain drivers longer, now with a more extensive driver data set shared among the client base and over one unified platform. Each company is known for its unique collection of driver data, which provides carriers insight into the current state of the driver market, highlights trends in driver behavior, and helps companies overall to make better data-based decisions.

In addition, drivers will benefit from the acquisition because Tenstreet’s Driver Pulse, a mobile app that helps drivers find jobs, onboard and manage their career, will be enhanced to encourage deeper engagement with carriers through satisfaction surveys, rewards programs and driver-wellness training.

Tim Hindes, CEO of Stay Metrics, will continue to lead the retention side of the organization, while Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet, will lead the whole of Tenstreet in its core service categories of marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, compliance — and now retention.

Crawford expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition.

“I’m really excited to be joining forces with the team at Stay Metrics,” he said. “We both share a vision for better connecting carriers and drivers and are looking forward to bringing great solutions to the market.”

Hindes agreed, saying the team is “energized” by the possibilities afforded by the merger.

“This transaction allows us to bring our suite of driver retention products to the broader market,” Hindes said. “Being on the Tenstreet platform will make it easier for drivers to engage with our surveys and rewards programs and will bring the market best in class recruiting and retention services.”

Stay Metrics will exist under the Tenstreet umbrella, and Stay Metrics’ service offerings will be added to Tenstreet’s existing product catalog. Current clients of both companies will continue “business as usual” with their current account manager/team and current pricing.