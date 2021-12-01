TFI International buys D&D Sexton

MONTREAL – TFI International Inc., a North American transportation and logistics industry, has announced its purchase of Carthage, Missouri-based D&D Sexton.

According to a TFI news release issued on Nov. 29, “D&D has been a family-owned business for more than 40 years, specializing in refrigerated transportation and serving a long-standing customer base with both long-haul over-the-road services as well as local and shuttle operations.”

D&D has more than 150 company drivers and owner operators and close to 40 non-driving employees.

Operating more than 120 tractors and nearly 400 refrigerated and dry van trailers, D&D generates annualized revenues in excess of $25 million. The acquired business will operate within TFI International’s CFI group of companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, longstanding customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International.

“In addition to an overlapping refrigerated freight network, D&D brings significant experience in local and shuttle operations. We see multiple near-term opportunities around costs, routes and pricing to enhance profitability, as well as longer-term opportunities to optimize equipment and the capacity network design, taking D&D to the next level of excellence. We extend our warmest welcome to the entire D&D team and look forward to their many upcoming contributions to TFI International’s continued growth.”