Texas big rig driver killed in pileup

By The Trucker News Staff -
An El Paso trucker was killed after his rig plowed into the back of another tractor-trailer on Sunday in West Texas. (Courtesy: Culberson County Sheriff's Office)

VAN HORN, Texas – An El Paso big rig driver was killed Sunday in a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 in West Texas.

According to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Lopez Martinez, 63, died after his 2016 Peterbilt slammed into the rear end of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer, causing a large chain-reaction collision.

The accident happened in a construction zone with traffic slowing and merging into one lane, authorities said.

Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
