Texas big rig driver killed in pileup

VAN HORN, Texas – An El Paso big rig driver was killed Sunday in a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 in West Texas.
According to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Lopez Martinez, 63, died after his 2016 Peterbilt slammed into the rear end of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer, causing a large chain-reaction collision.
The accident happened in a construction zone with traffic slowing and merging into one lane, authorities said.
Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
