TIA sounds the alarm: 2024 State of Fraud in the Industry report published

Alexandria, Va. — The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) – the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines doing business in domestic and international commerce – released its State of Fraud in the Industry Report today revealing the extent of the threat, the financial impact on businesses and the critical steps the industry must take to protect itself from fraud schemes.

“We are an industry under siege right now and we are not getting the support from government and law enforcement authorities to help us combat this scourge on the supply chain,” said Anne Reinke, president & CEO of TIA. “When people think of fraud in the supply chain, they only see what is happening to a business, they are not seeing the trickle-down effect to consumers and economy. Fraud is a multimillion-dollar problem that needs to be addressed today.”

According to a media release, the report shows an industry under siege with little help from authorities. It also provides a detailed examination of the current state of fraud in the industry, offering insights into the most common types of fraud, the regions and commodities most affected and the strategies companies are employing to mitigate these risks.

Based on a survey of 200 TIA members representing the diversity of the industry, the report highlights the most prevalent fraud types, the financial impact on businesses and the widespread nature of these incidents.

Key Findings:

Primary Target of Fraud: Truckload freight is overwhelmingly the primary target of fraud, with 98% of respondents identifying it as the most vulnerable mode. This is a crucial insight, as it highlights where companies should focus their preventive efforts.

