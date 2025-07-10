Tim Comstock named new BRW president

EASTABOGA, Ala and LOUISVILLE, Ky. — BRW is announcing the promotion of Tim Comstock to the role of president.

“Tim’s work ethic, unwavering dedication and natural leadership skills have been instrumental to our operational excellence and only sets us up for future growth,” said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. “Tim exemplifies our core values of innovation, integrity, and excellence and he continues to both impress and inspire others. Promoting him to president is a testament to our trust in his leadership and our belief in his ability to drive BRW’s continued success.”

With over 25 years of seasoned experience in transportation operations, Comstock steps into this pivotal position following a distinguished tenure as the current executive vice president of operations.

Tim Comstock

Comstock began his career in 2000 at Mercer Transportation, advancing from dispatcher to operations manager over a 17‑year span, managing a fleet of 2,300+ owner‑operators, truck coordinators, OD permits, international and government‑specialty teams.

He has held several leadership roles across the transportation industry, including:

Executive vice president of operations at BRW (since August 2024)

Vice president of Eagle Freight Solutions LLC (2019–2024)

Logistics manager at Peregrine Transportation (2017–2019)

Comstock earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from Western Kentucky University, where he was a four‑year football letterman. He resides in Louisville, Ky. with his wife Joella and children Michelle and Tim Jr.

A Vision for BRW’s Future

As president, Comstock will lead BRW’s team members located across multiple states while driving the company’s enterprise strategy. He will enhance operational capabilities throughout all our service offerings of trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment.

“Tim’s operational expertise and customer‑focus drive results,” said Mike White, CSO of BRW. As president, he will be pivotal in advancing BRW’s mission to deliver unmatched logistics, warehousing, and freight solutions.”