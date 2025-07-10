TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi driver dies in single truck crash in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi driver dies in single truck crash in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi driver dies in single truck crash in Oregon
The driver of a Kenworth is dead in a in single vehicle crash.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — A Kenworth driver is dead after flipping his semi.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:31 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash in Malheur County near Harper.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a blue Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, operated by Alberto Ruiz Gomez, 33, of Hermiston, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 near milepost 220 when it left the roadway onto the eastbound shoulder for an unknown reason. The operator overcorrected, causing the semi to flip over.

Gomez was declared deceased at the scene.

The highway was impacted for approximately 1.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE