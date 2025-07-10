Semi driver dies in single truck crash in Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — A Kenworth driver is dead after flipping his semi.
On Tuesday at approximately 12:31 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash in Malheur County near Harper.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a blue Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, operated by Alberto Ruiz Gomez, 33, of Hermiston, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 near milepost 220 when it left the roadway onto the eastbound shoulder for an unknown reason. The operator overcorrected, causing the semi to flip over.
Gomez was declared deceased at the scene.
The highway was impacted for approximately 1.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.