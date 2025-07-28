TP Trucking & Logistics expands into the Houston market

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — TP Trucking & Logistics is announcing the expansion of its warehousing and logistics capabilities.

On August 1, TP Trucking & Logistics will be assuming the property lease and customer base of an existing transload facility in Pasadena, Texas, just outside of Houston. The company also has a transload facility in Georgia.

“Establishing ourselves in this major market area will assist us in achieving short, mid and long-term goals for trucking and logistics,” said Joe Chapman, general manager of warehousing and logistics.

New Facility Features

The new facility has 140,000 square feet of indoor warehouse, approximately 7 acres of outside storage, 16 dock high doors for container and van loading, and 2 inside loading docks for flatbeds. The product mix this facility can serve includes super sacks, IBC totes, lumber and panel products, steel coils and other miscellaneous metal and fiber products.

In addition to transload and warehousing services, the facility has an open switch rail track served by the PTRA railway network allowing for the ability to receive all Class I railroads in North America. This site will have the ability to load and unload bulk railcars, open-top gondolas, center beams, flat cars and box cars.

The new Houston facility will not only be a transload center, but it will offer new local, regional and OTR freight opportunities for TP Trucking & Logistics.

Timber Products

The new location will work in conjunction with TP Trucking & Logistics’ partner company Timber Products, extending their domestic business by offering additional reloading services as they continue their growth in the central United States.

“It will also provide Timber Products’ international division and other customers with convenient access to the port of Houston, the 5th largest container port, and the dominant port for the Gulf States comprising 74% of the market share,” the company said in a press release. “TP Trucking & Logistics is committed to growth and is very excited to operate in this new market.”