Transervice partners with Book Fairies program to improve literacy in New York area

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Transervice Logistic officials partnered with Book Fairies during the month of September to help improve literacy.

During that month, Transervice collected books, CDs, DVDs and magazines for The Book Fairies, which is the largest book donation organization in the New York area, according to a news release.

The materials collected will be distributed this fall to communities on Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City that do not have equal access to books.

“Transervice is committed to supporting literacy in our home community and The Book Fairies gives us a hands-on opportunity to do so,” said Sean Schnipper, director of marketing for Transervice.

This was the fifth consecutive year Transervice has partnered with the organization, contributing more than 2,000 print and video assets.

The company was also on hand in 2020 to help the organization break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of books — 3.81 miles — at two New York elementary schools.