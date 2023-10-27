TheTrucker.com
Big Rig caught by Laredo Border Patrol agents attempting to smuggle 11 undocumented migrants

By The Trucker News Staff -
These undocumented immigrants were captured being smuggled into the U.S. using a tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Texas — On Oct. 24, the Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties encountered a tractor-trailer full of migrants parked on Santa Isabel Avenue.

The agents then proceeded to drive past the trailer once the driver abruptly bolted on foot, according to a news release.

The agents who remained at the trailer noticed there were several people in the sleeping berth area.  

The border patrol agents were able to apprehend a total of 11 undocumented migrants who were taken to the Laredo North Station for processing.

Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

