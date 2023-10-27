UPS to acquire Happy Returns

ATLANTA — On Oct. 26, UPS announced that it has entered into an agreement to obtain Happy Returns from the payment platform PayPal. Happy Returns is a U.S.-based software and a reverse logistics company that allows frictionless, no-box, no-label returns for dealers and consumers.

“We know that returns have long frustrated shoppers and retailers looking for quick and easy solutions,” UPS CEO Carol B. Tomé said. “By combining Happy Returns’ easy digital experience and established drop-off points with UPS’s small package network and footprint of close to 5,200 The UPS Store locations, box-free, label-free returns will soon be available at more than 12,000 convenient locations in the U.S.”

Happy Returns offers a full stack of returns solutions that are powered by software and fully scaled reverse logistics operations that make frictionless returns easier, according to a news release.

“In just a few easy steps, users are able to access a returns portal and make a box-free return at a convenient location. Once these steps are complete, the user’s returned item will be shipped, sorted and returned to the dealer,” the news release stated.

Happy Returns has a strong track record with its 800-plus dealer customers for providing hassle-free, no-box returns which reduces the cost of e-commerce for all players while creating a more efficient, sustainable supply chain.

“Joining the UPS team is a win for both our employees and our customers,” said Happy Returns CEO and co-founder David Sobie, who will continue to lead the business for UPS after the deal closes. “In recent years, the growth of Happy Returns has accelerated, and we’ve built an enterprise-grade solution. This new chapter is a natural next step for Happy Returns and allows us to harness the power of the UPS network to transform the returns industry.”

The acquisition of Happy Returns is expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year.