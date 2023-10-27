TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy raises over $39,000 for the kids

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy raises over $39,000 for the kids
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy raises over $39,000 for the kids
Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy raises more than $39,000 for the kids of two camps in Portland, Maine. (Courtesy: Maine Professional Drivers Association)

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association raised more than $39,000 for Camp Sunshine of Casco and Camp POSTCARD of Poland during their annual Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy held on Sept. 17 at Hannaford corporate headquarters. During the event, a touch-a-truck activity took place, along with a truck show and a driving competition for the big rigs. A lot of the funds were also raised from the auction, prize raffle and the barbeque.

23 convoy 1
Over $39,000 was raised for Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD. These camps cater to critically ill kids and their families and to disadvantaged kids, respectively. (Courtesy of Maine Professional Drivers Association)

The event’s top fundraiser was Jack Roussel of PAF Transportation, who raised over $10,000 of the funds. Many local companies and drivers participated in the event, which included a 71-truck convoy through Scarborough and South Portland around the Maine Mall, Payne Road, and Route 1 area.

Camp Sunshine, which caters to critically ill kids and their families, will divide the funds with Camp POSTCARD for disadvantaged kids.

Special thanks go out to Hannaford for the use of the facility and the parking area for staging the convoy and other activities. The event was hosted by the Maine Professional Drivers Association and the South Portland Lions Club, both of whom have been involved with this annual event for nearly 25 years.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE