Transflo launches digital fuel payment technology

TAMPA, Fla. — Transflo and Comdata have teamed up to create the Transflo Wallet, a mobile-app-based cardless fuel payment system.

According to a news release, the system will enable freight brokers to send digital fuel advances to carriers and drivers through a secure and mobile app, streamlining fuel transactions.

“As we assessed long-standing issues in the industry, fuel payments emerged as the natural next step in extending our broker and carrier automation capabilities,” explains Renee Krug, Transflo’s CEO. “Our fuel solution builds on our connected digital ecosystem to empower our customers to overcome these challenges.”

Eric Dowdell, president of Comdata’s North American Trucking division, said that Comdata “has a deep commitment to reducing friction for the transportation industry. We’re excited to partner with Transflo to deploy our cardless payment APIs to bring brokers more transparency, control, and a more simplified driver experience.”

The advanced security features of Transflo Wallet protect carriers from fraud and unauthorized access.

“We’re committed to building deep relationships and enabling our carriers to maximize profitability and we’re excited to beta test Transflo Wallet as another tool to help us do that.” said Mark Yeager, CEO at Redwood Logistics.