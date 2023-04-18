Grote Industries acquires Star Headlight and Lantern Co.

AVON, N.Y. — Grote Industries has announced that Star Headlight and Lantern Co. Inc. will become part of the newly created Star Safety Technologies by Grote, a holding company wholly owned by Grote Industries Inc.

Founded in 1889, Star provides lighting products to a variety of industries, including the rail, amber light and emergency lighting markets, according to a news release.

Under this new ownership, Star Safety Technologies will continue to support these markets.

“As a long-standing supplier partner to Grote for some of its key warning and hazard products, Star caught our attention with its great quality, innovation, and approach to serving their markets,” said Mike Grote, who will serve as general manager for the holding company. “We are excited about building upon the rich legacy Star has developed over its 134-year multi-generational history within the Jacobs family.”

Dominic Grote, president and CEO of Grote Industries, said he welcomes the benefits the combination of the two companies will bring to their respective markets.

“When looking for great companies that can help us serve our customers and markets better, the opportunity with Star was a perfect fit,” he said. “Both our companies have been built not only on strong family leadership and commitment to their customers but also on great people and team members that work together in an environment of trust, integrity, responsibility and respect.”

“This addition to the Grote family of businesses demonstrates our commitment to embracing opportunities that will help us get closer to our customers and grow and scale our capability to innovate and bring safer, smarter products to the markets we serve,” Grote continued.

Christopher D. Jacobs, owner and CEO of Star Headlight and Lantern Company, said he is excited about what the future holds for the company’s team in Avon, its customers and the surrounding community.

“As a fifth-generation family business founded in 1889, we are committed to doing what is right for our team, our community and our customers,” Jacobs said. After much consideration and careful evaluation of what is best for Star, we are confident that under the Grote family care and leadership, the Jacobs family legacy of bringing innovative, high-quality products to its customers will continue and prosper.”