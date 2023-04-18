Ancra Cargo, Ancra Systems BV announce consolidation plan

HEBRON, Ky. — Automated truck unloading systems company Ancra Systems plans to consolidate its operations under Ancra Cargo to expand their North American infrastructure, as well as improve awareness of their product lines and cargo technologies in Europe.

Both are sister companies owned by The Heico Companies LLC.

The overall organization will be led by Ancra Cargo, a load securement company, with existing Ancra Systems leadership running their strategy and operations, according to a news release. The consolidation is expected to occur on May 1.

“Each company will continue to maintain focus on its product line and leverage each other’s infrastructure to deliver excellent solutions to local markets,” the news release stated. “Customers will continue to work through their existing contacts at each company. Ancra Systems will continue to leverage its goodwill in the market and do business under its brand, Ancra Systems BV.”

Larry Bethel, Ancra Cargo president, said he is “very excited to consolidate with Ancra Systems BV and for the opportunities that it will provide for each company. This diversification of products and services will benefit customers long-term and offer new distribution channels to the industry.”