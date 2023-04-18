NoCell Technologies, National Star Route Mail Contractors Association team up against distracted driving

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — NoCell Technologies and the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA) have formed a partnership to help reduce distracted driving.

NSRMCA represents and advocates for the interests of transportation companies that contract with the United States Postal Service.

The partnership allows NoCell Technologies, which develops solutions to use cell phones safely while behind the wheel of commercial vehicles, to provide NSRMCA members access to the NOCELL platform.

This commercial-grade solution limits smartphone interaction while the vehicle is in motion to help ensure safe, national transportation of the mail, according to a news release.

“This partnership represents a step forward to helping decrease distracted driving,” said Sam Inman, NoCell CEO. “The NSRMCA’s proactive approach to protecting the lives of professional drivers and the public illustrates their commitment to safety.”

The news release noted that NSRMCA’s members enable the Postal Service’s delivery to 163 million locations six days a week and collectively manage more than $3.5 billion-worth of postal contracts.

“We are excited to partner with NoCell Technologies to make this life-saving platform available to NSRMCA members,” said Greg Reed, NSRMCA executive director. “Transportation companies that contract with the United States Postal Service are the backbone of the USPS surface transportation network, and we must ensure that the leaders of our industry are proactively working to decrease distracted driving while their employees are behind the wheel.”

Corey Woinarowicz, NoCell chief revenue officer, called distracted driving “an epidemic in the U.S., and NSRMCA is setting the example for helping to eliminate it. We look forward to working with NSRMCA and its members to help make our roads safer through the NoCell® Platform.”