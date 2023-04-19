Transportation Insight, Nolan Transportation Group appoint Mark Vale as new CFO

ATLANTA — Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a leading provider of non-asset tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, have named Mark Vale as chief financial officer (CFO).

According to a news release, Vale will oversee financial strategy and management.

Vale has expertise in logistics and transportation, serving more than 30 years at UPS in a variety of roles. He served as president of the UK, Ireland and the Nordics, as well as president of high growth and emerging markets, corporate controller, international and supply chain services CFO and vice president of finance and accounting for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

The news release noted that his leadership “contributed to the success of UPS as an enabler of commerce between emerging and developed economies, capitalizing on global trade patterns.”

Vale most recently served as CFO for ScentAir Technology LLC, a private equity held global provider of scent marketing and indoor air quality products.

“We are fortunate to have a leader with Mark’s credentials join the company as we scale our platform,” said Ken Beyer, CEO at TI Holding Company. “Mark not only understands the nuance of the shipping and logistics industry, he knows what it takes to build a world-class, operational finance organization. He’s an exceptional addition to our leadership team and we welcome his contributions.”

Vale holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Swansea University in the UK as well as executive education and leadership programs at the Wharton School of Business and University of Limerick, Ireland. He is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

“Supply chains are still recovering from years of challenges but as markets continue to bounce back, Transportation Insight has a rare opportunity to carve out its position as one of the country’s most trusted and recognized logistics companies,” Vale said. “I’m honored to join the company and its incredibly talented team at such a pivotal time.”

TI Holding Company is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.