TransWood acquires Sinclair Trucking assets

OMAHA, Neb.– TransWood Inc., a privately-owned trucking company specializing in liquid and dry bulk transportation, has announced an agreement to acquire certain assets of Sinclair Trucking Company with a closing expected in September 2023.
Sinclair Trucking manages the delivery process of high-quality petroleum products, logistics support and fuels to retail stations in Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Kansas, according to a news release.
“This acquisition allows us to expand our footprint and geography with a major key customer,” Brian Wood, president of TransWood said. “In addition to their fleet, Sinclair Trucking has highly-skilled drivers, mechanics and management personnel that we believe will be a great addition of knowledge and experience to service the customer base in the safest manner, employing better-than-industry best practices. We are currently working with Sinclair Trucking to transition personnel to our organization.”
