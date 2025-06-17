Truck Parking Club launches free mobile-activated access controls for property owners

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club is announcing the launch of its free mobile-activated access controls for property owners.

“We’re working to make the experience as seamless as possible for both Trucker Members and Property Members,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder, CEO, Truck Parking Club. “Property Members get modern access controls at zero cost, while Trucker Members never have to worry about forgotten codes at 2 AM.”

Convenient Access at Zero Cost

The system enables Trucker Members to open property gates directly from its mobile app or website. The technology, which bolts onto existing gate systems, is completely free for Property Members with no upfront costs or monthly fees.

Now live at OTR Truck Parking in Midland, Texas, the system allows Trucker Members to simply press a button in the app to gain entry – eliminating codes, cards, and manual check-ins. The technology uses geolocation to ensure gates can only be activated when users have an active reservation and are physically present at the property. The company is beginning rollout at select locations with dozens more Property Member locations coming online soon.

A Perk for Drivers

“Drivers love it – press a button, the gate opens,” said Andrew Jones, owner of OTR Truck Parking in Midland and vice president of property member optimization at Truck Parking Club. “Getting free access controls that work with my existing gates was a no-brainer.”

The access controls system is the latest in TCP’s “no-nonsense approach to solving real problems for Trucker Members and Property Members.”