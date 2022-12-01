Truck Supply Company of South Carolina expands into St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride member Truck Supply of South Carolina has announced an expansion into the St. Louis market with their purchase of fellow HDA Truck Pride member Tractor Trailer Supply.

The St. Louis location will take on its new name, Truck Supply Company of Missouri, according to a news release.

“Not only are we very excited to bring over 60 years of heavy-duty truck parts and exceptional customer service to St. Louis, but we’re also excited to have a knowledgeable and experienced staff,” Edward Neeley, owner of Truck Supply Company of South Carolina and board chairman for HDA Truck Pride, said. “Combining their knowledge of the customer base and St Louis marketplace with our reputation for exceptional focus on servicing the customer’s needs makes this a dynamic win for all of us. We are playing an integral part in ensuring this member location stays within the HDA Truck Pride family as we continue to grow.”

Truck Supply Company of South Carolina has four locations across the state of South Carolina, including three locations in Columbia, South Carolina, as well as one in Sumter, South Carolina.

“It’s ideal to have an entity stay within the HDA Truck Pride family. In this specific situation, it’s amazing to witness the breath of new life and excitement that Truck Supply has brought to St Louis,” Tina Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, said. “We look forward to seeing the growth that Truck Supply will bring to their new Missouri location.”