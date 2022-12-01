TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Texas border agents seize $8.3M in meth from big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Buckets containing 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge are shown. The drugs were seized from the tractor of an 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: CBP)

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), along with Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, recently seized a large amount of methamphetamine, totaling more than $8,300,000 in street value, from an 18-wheeler.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a news release.

After CBP officers referred a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen, who was driving a 2005 International tractor hauling an empty trailer, for secondary inspection, they discovered a total of 913.50 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the tractor.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $8,399,905, the news release noted.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer.

“Methamphetamine is a controlling and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement strategies to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics at the border.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

