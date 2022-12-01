Texas border agents seize $8.3M in meth from big rig

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), along with Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, recently seized a large amount of methamphetamine, totaling more than $8,300,000 in street value, from an 18-wheeler.
The seizure occurred on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a news release.
After CBP officers referred a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen, who was driving a 2005 International tractor hauling an empty trailer, for secondary inspection, they discovered a total of 913.50 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the tractor.
The narcotics had a combined street value of $8,399,905, the news release noted.
CBP seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer.
“Methamphetamine is a controlling and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement strategies to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics at the border.”
