Trucker Tools launches fraud ID features to protect against threats

CHICAGO — Trucker Tools, a freight-tracking technology company, announced that it is set to launch its new Fraud Toolkit.

This suite of advanced fraud identification features is designed to combat the growing challenge of fraudulent activities in the freight industry, providing freight brokers with the identification of increasingly sophisticated threats.

“The freight industry is facing unprecedented challenges from bad actors who are constantly evolving their tactics,” said CEO Kary Jablonski. “With the rise in sophisticated fraudulent activities, freight brokers need tools to identify fraud quickly. We know that double brokering alone claims $500 million – $700 million from carriers and brokers annually Our fraud identification tools help our customers combat this.”

In a recent media release, the company outlined some of the new product’s features including

International IP Activity identifies access from IP addresses outside North America. It ensures that tracking data is only submitted from within the expected region and notifies users if someone attempts to send location updates outside North America. IP Masking identifies and notifies customers when location updates are identified from IP masking solutions such as VPNs, hosting servers, or proxies. By ensuring that location updates come from legitimate carriers rather than masked IP addresses, this feature helps users quickly identify potential attempts to spoof locations. VOIP Phone Number identifies when a load track phone number is VOIP and sends immediate notifications to the user. This helps flag possible attempts at identity masking through easily changeable VOIP numbers, often used by fraudulent actors to obscure their true identity. Custom Carrier Network – Enables brokers to select which carriers can book, view, or interact with your loads and source quality out-of-network carriers to add to their network. Our private load boards allow only validated and trusted carriers to access your loads. Proactive Location Verification – Keep your pickup numbers protected even after a load has been booked. Pickup numbers are only released once the driver has started tracking. Custom geofencing helps prevent theft throughout the load track by sending automated updates when a driver enters or exits a geofenced location. Geotagged Document Scanning – Drivers must take a photo within the Trucker Tools interface to ensure document scanning is done in real-time and at the correct location. All document scans are geotagged to determine where and when an upload occurred.

All six features run automatically in the background, only notifying the broker when a potential threat is identified.

Trucker Tools has also implemented an alerting system to ensure brokers can take swift action when potential fraud is identified. The alert system features include:

247k Location updates outside of North America are blocked per month on average

5420 VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) numbers are identified per month on average

“Trucker Tools also promises that customers will receive immediate email notifications for suspicious activities. New fraud-related statuses will also be visible in the Load Track portal, allowing brokers to flag and manage suspicious loads easily,” the release stated. “These fraud alerts can also be incorporated into the customer’s Transportation Management System (TMS) for seamless integration into existing workflows.”