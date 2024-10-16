Diesel prices make another significant jump

Diesel prices rose another five cents on average this week.
The average rise in price was despite a suspension of fuel tax in Georgia, thanks to a declaration of emergency by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp due to Hurricane Helene.
That tax suspension drops the price of diesel in Georgia approximately 33 cents on average.
California’s slip from $4.742 to $4.734 represents the only regional drop in the nation.
New England’s rise was minuscule from $3.765 to $3.766 is the slightest increase of all the reporting regions.
The Gulf Coast is one of the largest increases in the country jumping from $3.266 to $3.337 while the midwest rose from $3.587 to $3.651.
The remaining regions represent average increases of around two cents per gallon.
