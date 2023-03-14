JJ Trucking uses big rig to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer

MENTOR, Ohio — When Brian Lauersdorf, owner of Sheboygan, Wisconsin-based JJ Trucking, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his daughter, Kimberly, and wife, Marilyne, knew they had to do something to help raise awareness about the disease.

So they partnered with Art City Wraps for the design, production and installation of a wrap for one of their fleet’s trailers. The wrap serves as a mobile billboard “to further pancreatic cancer awareness through touring events associated with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN),” a news release stated.

JJ Trucking has a fleet of 25 rigs, and a significant part of their business includes transporting cheese from Wisconsin’s major manufacturers to retail locations and cheese warehouses throughout the midwest, eastern and southern regions of the United States.

“Art City Wraps designer and owner Carla Marquardt worked with Kimberly, Marilyne and the PanCan organization to design a stunning ‘Trucking for a Cure’ visual and educational message, driving home what viewers of the trailer need to know about the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer,” according to the news release. “Art City Wraps owner and installer Joshua Marquardt, printed the large graphic on Avery Dennison MPI 1105 Easy Apply wrapping film. To add a finishing gloss to the printed film and protect the color pop of the design, Art City Wraps paired MPI 1105 with DOL 1360Z digital overlaminate.”

Marilyne and Brian’s son, James Lauersdorf, along with Kimberly at their side, surprised Brian with the finished truck just in time for him to drive it in the nearby Plymouth Christmas parade.

“The family and Plymouth community were moved by the generosity, support and commitment to the cause,” the news release stated.

Sadly, Brian lost his battle with cancer earlier earlier this year.

The Lauersdorf family honors Brian’s memory with the “Trucking for a Cure” semi-truck, which continues to make its rounds with PanCAN touring events.