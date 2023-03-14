Women In Trucking Association’s Ellen Voie recognized by Navistar

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ellen Voie, founder of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), has been awarded the Nettie Fowler Champion of Change Wward by Navistar Inc., the manufacturer of International brand commercial trucks and engines.

The award recognizes an individual whose actions consistently show a commitment to helping women progress and grow within the industry, according to a news release.

It’s named in honor of Nettie Fowler, who was married to Cyrus McCormick, the founder of the company that eventually became Navistar.

“Navistar has been a long-time partner of WIT, which has allowed Navistar to witness first-hand how hard Voie has worked for the continued advancement of women in the trucking industry,” Nicole Wiggins, Navistar’s chief diversity officer and co-creator of the Nettie Fowler Award, said. “Ellen embodies everything the award stands for. During her years as president of WIT, she has demonstrated tireless dedication to the advancement of women in the trucking industry. Ellen has stayed motivated and passionate about her mission. Every milestone she has reached, she has not become complacent, yet continues to advocate for the inclusion and equity of women in the industry.”

Voie founded WIT in 2007 and has been president and chief executive officer of the organization.

Through her leadership, WIT has since grown to more than 8,000 members through such initiatives as the WIT Index, which is the industry barometer to benchmark and measure the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation, and the annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo, the news release noted. Voie also was appointed to serve on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Advisory Committee, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Entry-Level Driver Advisory Committee and was named a “Transportation Innovator Champion of Change” by the White House.

Fowler “was a trusted advisor and partner to her husband in financial and legal matters, as well as an advocate for workers and a well-known philanthropist,” according to the news release. “Recipients of this award are true champions of women and of driving equality, who stand out because they mentor, support, and create opportunities for women.”

Navistar professionals who have been previous winners of Nettie Fowler awards and also to WIT’s “Top Women to Watch” list are: Nicole Wiggins, chief diversity officer; Justina Morrison, vice president and general manager, IC Bus; and Candace Latnie, senior engineer.