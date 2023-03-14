Shell Rotella officials gearing up for Mid-America Trucking Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shell Rotella is ready for the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

In a news release, the company touts that its MATS booth will be “action-packed with interactive exhibits for all.”

“Visitors will enjoy the fun and games by taking their shot at Plinko and maneuvering through a miniature obstacle course with remote control trucks,” the news release stated. “Fans will have the opportunity to show their support for truck drivers by placing an encouraging and grateful note on the Shell Rotella Wall of Appreciation.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to see 2021 SuperRigs winner: Truett Novosad’s 2005 Peterbilt 379.

Shell Rotella will also be announcing the dates and location for the 2023 SuperRigs competition, a hotly-contested truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

Additionally, the brand will also discuss the new Shell Rotella T6 10W-30 Heavy-Duty Engine Oil, the expanded MyMilesMatter program, the Class 8 Trucks Sweepstakes and more.

“Several influencers will bring added attention to the experience, including Trucking with Tay, Farmer Grayce and The Boston Trucker, who will elevate the MATS experience by interacting with fans and sharing event updates on their social media platforms,” the news release stated.

Shell Global Solutions OEM Technical Manager Karin Haumann will educate the MATS crowd with a speaking engagement on the role of synthetic oils and other lubricants to help improve fuel economy and reduce costs.

MATS will be held March 30 through April 1 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Additionally, Shell Rotella is kicking off a yearlong effort to support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund starting with an online auction of a customized Louisville Slugger bat autographed by Cal Ripken Jr., with all proceeds going to St. Christopher.