Deutsche Post DHL Group concludes 2022 with record profits

BONN, Germany — Worldwide logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group grew profitably in the past financial year with revenue of 94.4 billion euros, according to a news release.

The Group exceeded its record from the previous year by 15.5%.

“The jump in revenue resulted entirely from the international business of the DHL divisions, despite the fact that global trade and e-commerce normalized in 2022 as expected with slowing momentum in the final quarter,” the news release notes. “Consequently, shipment volumes were slightly below the all-time high of 2021. Thanks to flexible structures, the Group was nevertheless able to continue utilizing its global networks efficiently throughout the year.”

The company also benefited from the increasing demand for resilient supply chains in contract logistics and, particularly in the first half of the year, from high freight rates in the forwarding business.

Overall, Deutsche Post DHL Group achieved a new record with operating profit (EBIT) of 8.4 billion euros (2021: 8.0 billion euros). The key driver was the positive earnings development in the internationally operating DHL divisions, which generated EBIT of around 7.6 billion euros (2021: 6.6 billion euros). With 1.3 billion euros, EBIT of Post & Parcel Germany declined by around 500 million euros compared with the prior-year result. The Group-wide EBIT margin was 8.9% (2021: 9.8%).

“We have demonstrated resilience and innovation capability in a challenging environment,” Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, said. “Our course and strategy remain well on track. Once again, our thanks go to our employees for their extraordinary commitment in a challenging year.”