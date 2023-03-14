Kyle Ingraham to lead sales, marketing at iShared Transportation

TAMPA, Fla.– Kyle Ingraham has joined iShared Transportation to lead all sales and marketing functions within the organization.

A news releases notes that Ingraham has almost a decade of sales and operations leadership in the freight transportation industry.

“Ingraham cut his teeth at XPO Logistics where he received a “first class education” in building a scalable and sustainable businesses through leveraging technology and industry-leading service,” the news release states. “Ingraham rose through the ranks at XPO from sales to leadership eventually building and leading one of their largest brokerage operations.”

Post XPO, Ingraham was president of AFC Logistics, the sister company of AFC Transport. While at AFC, Ingraham worked closely with ownership to relocate the logistics company to Tampa and create scalable processes across the organization, according to the news release.

“In the current macro-economic climate, you must have a niche where you can add value without being commoditized by the competition and that’s what we offer at iShared. Our Shared Truckload product stands alone amongst others in the industry where we’re able to eliminate claims, crossdocking and decrease transit times all while providing a fair cost that often beats out volume LTL shipping quotes,” Ingraham said.

Charles Bryan, partner and special advisor at Patriot Capital, said the company is “thrilled that Kyle has joined iShared to bring his expertise in leading and growing sales within the asset light environment. We have significant revenue goals and Kyle will be instrumental in achieving those results.”