Antwan Banks joins National Motor Freight Traffic Association

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has announced that Antwan D. Banks has joined the organization as director of enterprise security.

In his position, Banks will lead the enterprise side of cybersecurity, which, according to a news release, is “a critical role in safeguarding the trucking industry against cyber-attacks as the industry continues to digitize.”

Banks will serve as the leader of NMFTA’s extensive team that works with the industry on cybersecurity and will lead all programs, outreach efforts and cyber projects, including industry-wide education initiatives, the establishment of key standards and NMFTA’s Digital Solutions Conference on Cybersecurity that is held each fall.

“Antwan has an outstanding track record of success safeguarding enterprises against the threat of cyber-attacks,” NMFTA’s Executive Director Debbie Ruane Sparks said. “After nearly a decade cultivating security programs and training staff to guard against threats in the transit realm, Antwan is an ideal choice to lead this critical imperative for the trucking industry at NMFTA. Even more so, it’s an honor to add a veteran who served in Desert Storm and has proven his understanding of sacrifice and service. It aligns perfectly to our involvement with organizations like Wreaths Across America and maintains our organization’s spirit of supporting our military.”

Banks, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, most recently served as director of cybersecurity for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

“In the nine years he served in that position, Banks ensured that the authority would be well-protected by focusing on security tools, training, budgeting, strategic and tactical directions, intelligence programs, incident response and many other crucial priorities,” the news release noted.

He also coordinated with state and federal agencies to proactively protect the Authority’s enterprise and train control networks.

“Because of the essential leadership role NMFTA is taking to protect the trucking industry’s cybersecurity, I am thrilled to join the organization at this time and take the lead on enterprise security,” Banks said. “The security of the trucking industry is critically important to the entire nation, and working together we will ensure that the industry has the best tools, training, and strategies.”

Prior to his tenure with the Transit Authority, Banks served as senior security engineer for Turner Broadcasting System, and was also a computer security consultant for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control.