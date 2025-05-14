Trucking industry implores Trump to crack down on staged accidents

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is applauding Congressman Mike Collins (R-Georgia) for continuing to lead the effort to stop the costly and risky practice of criminals purposefully crashing into trucks in an attempt to shakedown motor carriers for a payout.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that was co-signed by six of his colleagues, Collins urged the Trump Administration to form a specialized task force dedicated to investigating and prosecuting staged accident fraud.

“When con artists seeking a big payday intentionally collide with commercial motor vehicles, their reckless disregard for safety puts innocent truck drivers and the motoring public at risk,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA senior vice president of legislative affairs. “These unscrupulous individuals perpetuate their selfish actions by filing frivolous lawsuits against honest trucking companies, raising costs for consumer goods and inflating insurance premiums. ATA strongly encourages Attorney General Bondi to crack down on this dangerous lawlessness by establishing a specialized task force dedicated to holding these criminals accountable, and we thank Congressman Collins for spearheading this effort to protect America’s hardworking truckers.”

Widespread Fraud

According to the ATA, a wide range of schemes in recent years have targeted trucking companies, and these sophisticated fraudsters often have ties to organized crime. This perilous, pervasive phenomenon manipulates the legal system to extort trucking companies for settlements upwards of seven-figures. One such criminal ring was exposed in Louisiana for staging accidents with unsuspecting commercial trucks beginning in 2011. To date, 63 people have been indicted in the federal probe into this conspiracy, including plaintiff attorneys who are alleged to have been the masterminds.

To stem the tide, Collins is recommending that the Attorney General organize the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, local police departments, businesses, and the public to help identify and dismantle criminal enterprises. In addition to Collins, the letter was signed by Congressmen Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Tony Wied (R-Wisconsin), Tom Barrett (R-Michigan), Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin), Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin), and Jimmy Patronis (R-Florida).

“This enforcement initiative would build on a parallel legislative effort,” ATA said. “Last month, Congressmen Collins and Brandon Gill (R-Texas) introduced and ATA endorsed the Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act, which would make it a federal crime to engineer a crash with a commercial motor vehicle. Specifically, the bill establishes straightforward criminal penalties not just for the drivers who stage these collisions—but also for the attorneys, physicians, and other co-conspirators who knowingly participate in the fraud to extort victimized motor carriers. This measure would provide a strong, necessary deterrent to prevent these schemes, while offering critical protections to the motor carriers and drivers who tirelessly power our nation’s economy and supply chain.”