4 injured when tanker crashes into Utah home

WELLINGTON, Utah — A commercial tractor hauling a tanker full of crude oil veered off the highway May 12, crashing into several vehicles before crashing into an occupied residence in Utah.
According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the truck was traveling east on SR-6 at mile marker 247 at Wellington when it left the roadway.
After colliding with six vehicles that were parked at an auto repair facility, the truck continued through an intersection, hitting a utility pole, a fire hydrant and a fence, then continuing across an open field before crashing into and coming to rest inside a house.
The truck struck two of the home’s occupant, a man and a woman; a 12-year-old boy, who was asleep in the front room, was uninjured.
The two occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital in “Bravo” (mid-priority) and “Charlie” (potentially life-threatening) condition, according to authorities.
All three residents of the house were transported to the hospital; the man and woman were later airlifted to a different medical facility in serious condition.
No names have been released at the time of this writing.
All photos courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety
