4 injured when tanker crashes into Utah home

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
4 injured when tanker crashes into Utah home
A tanker truck crashed into a private residence in Wellington, Utah, on May 12, injuring two of the three residents as well as the two occupants of the truck. (Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety)

WELLINGTON, Utah — A commercial tractor hauling a tanker full of crude oil veered off the highway May 12, crashing into several vehicles before crashing into an occupied residence in Utah.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the truck was traveling east on SR-6 at mile marker 247 at Wellington when it left the roadway.

After colliding with six vehicles that were parked at an auto repair facility, the truck continued through an intersection, hitting a utility pole, a fire hydrant and a fence, then continuing across an open field before crashing into and coming to rest inside a house.

The truck struck two of the home’s occupant, a man and a woman; a 12-year-old boy, who was asleep in the front room, was uninjured.

The two occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital in “Bravo” (mid-priority) and “Charlie” (potentially life-threatening) condition, according to authorities.

All three residents of the house were transported to the hospital; the man and woman were later airlifted to a different medical facility in serious condition.

No names have been released at the time of this writing.

All photos courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

