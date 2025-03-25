Trucking industry reacts to Derek Barrs’ FMCSA nomination

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated Derek Barrs to serve as administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA).

American Trucking Associations

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) applauded the nomination.

“With nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement and the commercial motor vehicle industry, Derek Barrs’ career has been defined by his emphasis on making our roads safer for all motorists,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Derek’s extensive public service at the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol make him exceptionally well qualified to be FMCSA administrator. He has a proven track record of strengthening ties between the trucking industry and public safety officers to address top transportation challenges such as drug impairment, cargo theft, and human trafficking.”

According to the ATA, Barrs has served in various law enforcement capacities for the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol. He has been a consultant on traffic-related and commercial motor vehicle safety projects across numerous states. He joined ATA’s Law Enforcement Advisory Board in 2021 an has been an active member of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in multiple roles. Barrs served as the president of the associate members, where he represented motor carriers and suppliers to the industry.

“Derek’s deep knowledge of the trucking industry and his collaborative approach will make him an invaluable asset to USDOT,” Spear said. “Under his leadership, the trucking industry is confident that FMCSA will make significant progress towards achieving our shared priorities of improving highway safety and efficiently delivering the nation’s freight. ATA welcomes Derek’s nomination to this important role, and we urge Senators to swiftly approve his nomination.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) congratulated Barrs on the nomination.

“OOIDA and the 150,000 small business truckers we represent congratulate Derek Barrs on his nomination to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “We look forward to working with him in advancing the priorities of small business truckers across America, including fighting freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations, and closing regulatory loopholes to ensure the safest truck drivers remain in the industry. We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with Mr. Barrs to improve the safety of our roadways.”

Truckload Carriers Association

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) also congratulated Barrs on his nomination.

“TCA welcomes Derek Barrs’ nomination and is excited to collaborate with him in his new role,” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “His deep understanding of the trucking industry’s safety priorities and proven ability to foster partnerships between motor carriers and public safety officials make him exceptionally qualified to lead FMCSA in addressing today’s critical transportation challenges.”

TCA also noted Barrs’ contributions to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

“TCA, along with safety professionals across the industry, has been eagerly anticipating the selection of the next FMCSA Administrator,” said Dave Heller, senior vice president of safety and government affairs at TCA. “With Barrs’ extensive experience and unwavering dedication to improving highway safety, we look forward to working with him on pressing issues such as truck parking, cargo theft prevention, and the integration of emerging safety technologies.”

Previous Acting Administrator

On March 7, Adrienne Camire was named acting FMSCA administrator. There has been no statement as to what role, if any, Camire will now serve. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised Camire at the time of her appointment.

“I am pleased to welcome Adrienne Camire as Acting Administrator of FMCSA,” Duffy said. “Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision, and a strong commitment to safety. I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”