TheTrucker.com
The Nation

FMCSA names Adrienne Camire as acting administrator

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   FMCSA names Adrienne Camire as acting administrator
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FMCSA names Adrienne Camire as acting administrator
Adrienne Camire takes the reins as FMCSA's Acting Administrator. (Photo courtesy FMCSA)

WASHINGTON   The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is announcing the Presidential appointment of Adrienne Camire as deputy administrator and acting administrator of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“I am pleased to welcome Adrienne Camire as Acting Administrator of FMCSA,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision, and a strong commitment to safety. I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”

Previous Service

Camire previously served as Chief Counsel for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) during President Trump’s first term, where she oversaw all legal services related to FHWA’s management of the Federal-aid highway program. Ms. Camire has over 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience within the private and academic sectors.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said. “I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our Nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals,”

Camire earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Brandeis University and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE