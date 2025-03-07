FMCSA names Adrienne Camire as acting administrator

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is announcing the Presidential appointment of Adrienne Camire as deputy administrator and acting administrator of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“I am pleased to welcome Adrienne Camire as Acting Administrator of FMCSA,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision, and a strong commitment to safety. I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”

Previous Service

Camire previously served as Chief Counsel for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) during President Trump’s first term, where she oversaw all legal services related to FHWA’s management of the Federal-aid highway program. Ms. Camire has over 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience within the private and academic sectors.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said. “I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our Nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals,”

Camire earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Brandeis University and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.