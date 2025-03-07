Good Greek celebrates milestone achievement

JUPITER, Fla. — Good Greek Relocation Systems has been named one of the Top 100 Private Companies in 2024 by the South Florida Business Journal.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s incredible dedication and relentless commitment to providing world-class relocation services,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder, CEO. “From the beginning, we set out to revolutionize the moving industry with integrity, dependability and superior customer service — and this honor affirms that we are making a lasting impact.”

Commitment to Excellence

“This prestigious honor highlights Good Greek’s extraordinary growth, commitment to excellence and industry leadership as the World’s Only Total Relocation Company,” Good Greek said in a press release.

Since its founding in 2015, Good Greek has become Florida’s largest independent moving and storage company, with a current footprint of over 250,000 square feet of storage and an extensive fleet, according to the release. It is expanding operations across the United States and internationally through franchising.

National Franchising

According to the release, the company has pioneered a new industry standard as the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company, offering a full suite of services including moving, storage, junk removal, auto transport, pet transport, realty, lending, insurance and travel solutions. Beginning in 2025, Good Greek began franchising nationally and internationally, providing global consumers with premier relocation solutions more effectively and efficiently.

South Florida Business Journal’s 2024 Top 100 Private Companies

“TD Bank was proud to sponsor the South Florida Business Journal’s 2024 Top 100 Private Companies awards,” said Clayton Tadler, regional vice president of Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, TD Bank. “Congratulations to Good Greek and the other honorees for this great recognition of their business.”

According to the release, Good Greek’s success is built on a foundation of professionalism, innovation and community involvement. The company is the trusted moving partner for over fifteen major sports franchises, including the Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Florida Gators. It has also played a pivotal role in charitable initiatives, such as disaster relief efforts with the Red Cross and national campaigns against food insecurity like Move for Hunger.

In addition to this latest recognition, Good Greek was also named the 2024 Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the relocation industry.