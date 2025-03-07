Hirschbach Motor Lines announces new Salt Lake City location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Hirschbach Motor Lines is announcing the opening of its new Salt Lake City, Utah location.

“We’re thrilled to be located in Salt Lake City,” said Richard Stocking, president, CEO. “This new location allows us to better serve our drivers, customers, and partners while continuing to grow our network. By expanding our service offerings, this new location will provide the capacity to hire 30 new jobs for transportation professionals in operations, customer service, technology and more.”

To mark the milestone, Hirschbach held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday. The event provided networking opportunities and an onsite tour of the facility. Tours of a tractor trailer, highlighting the in-cab technology were also available.

Commitment to Transportation Solutions

According to a company press release, the expansion reinforces Hirschbach Motor Lines’ commitment to providing top-tier transportation solutions while enhancing services for drivers and customers in the western region.

Hirschbach was recently honored with a SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

The new facility will serve as a regional corporate office for operations, driver support and logistics innovation.