Ancora Training and FSCJ launch online CDL endorsement course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ancora Training and Ancora Academy are launching a new online hazmat endorsement course for those enrolled at Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ).

“This program is an incredible opportunity for students in the Northern Florida area to add a hazmat endorsement option to their current CDL license at a pace that fits their schedule and personal life,” said Natalie Williams, vice president of Ancora Education. “With the continued shortage of CDL drivers nationwide, those who have an additional endorsement on their license can position themselves ahead of the curve.”

First Partnership

This marks the first higher education partnership for Ancora Training in Florida. It’s an important milestone as the company expands into the Florida B2E sector, according to an Ancora press release.

Program Details

The new program provides learners at FSCJ and members of the public that currently hold CDL-A, the opportunity to obtain their endorsement on their own schedule.

“Obtaining the Hazmat endorsement has the potential to open doors to new employment possibilities with transportation companies who recognize the value of having a hazmat endorsement,” the release said.

Quality CDL Training

“Ancora Training has a proven track record of delivering quality CDL training across the country,” the release said. “Having extensive experience working with B2B clients and higher education clients, Ancora identified an opportunity to collaborate with FSCJ to help address the need for CDL drivers who operate with busy schedules but are looking to add an endorsement to their license. The goal of the partnership is to equip local students with the skills needed to apply for well-paying, stable jobs in the transportation industry.”

Online Hazmat Endorsement Course

FSCJ’s new fully online hazmat endorsement course is part of a broader effort to support adult learners who are looking to enhance their current license and have an advantage in a dynamic job market over those who don’t have the add-on. Through this partnership, students will receive easy access to training on their own time, allowing them to fit the course around their schedule. All training, instruction, and testing are conducted fully online through Ancora Academy, providing quality education and a practical experience.

To learn more about Ancora Training and its CDL hazmat endorsement program, visit www.ancoratraining.com.