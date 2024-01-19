Truckstop: Flatbed bolstered spot rates in the latest week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Broker-posted rates for van equipment in the Truckstop system continued to fall after the holiday surge during the week ended Jan. 12 (week two), but total market rates moved higher due to the largest increase in flatbed spot rates since March 2022.

According to a news release, flatbed rates were the highest since late September. Despite steady declines over the past two weeks, dry van rates are still about 3 cents higher than they were during the week before Christmas while refrigerated rates are 20 cents higher.

Total loads

Total load activity rose 21.7% after surging nearly 52% following the holidays. Total volume was down about 13% compared to the same 2023 week and was about 28% below the five-year average. Truck postings increased 25.3%, and the total Market Demand Index — the ratio of loads to trucks — eased from the prior week but otherwise was the highest since the week of the International Roadcheck inspection event in May.

Total rates

The total broker-posted rate increased more than 2 cents after falling more than 7 cents during the prior week. Although spot rates are 5 cents below where they were during the final week of 2023, they otherwise were the highest since the week that included Labor Day. Rates were nearly 8% below the same 2023 and more than 5% below the five-year average.

Dry van rates

Dry van spot rates declined 5 cents after easing more than 1 cent during the previous week. Rates were about 8% below the same 2023 week and about 10% below the five-year average. Dry van loads rose 16.6% after jumping nearly 43% in the previous week. Volume was 23% below the same 2023 week and more than 29% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell nearly 10 cents after dropping more than 10 cents during the prior week. Rates were more than 5% below the same 2023 week and more than 6% below the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads increased 10.3% following increase in each of the three most recent weeks. Volume was nearly 13% below the same 2023 week and about 24% below the five-year average for the week.

Flatbed rates

Flatbed spot rates rose 6.6 cents after ticking up more than 1 cent during the previous week. Rates were 9% below the same 2023 week and less than 4% below the five-year average. The y/y comparison was the least negative since the final week of 2022. Flatbed loads rose 33.6% after more than doubling during the prior week. Volume was 5% below the same 2023 week and around 34% below the five-year average for the week.