Indiana Toll Road crash leaves tow truck driver dead

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), a tow truck driver died on Thursday on the scene of a big rig accident along the Indiana Toll Road.

In his preliminary investigation, ISP Trooper George Youpel stated that city workers were at the scene cleaning a gas spill and removing a semi-truck from the center median at mile marker 114.2 after an earlier, unrelated crash.

The ISP report states that the driver of a 2021 white Dodge Ram towing an enclosed trailer lost control as it traveled eastbound, went through the median, and sideswiped the tow truck that was parked on the inside shoulder of westbound lanes.

After hitting the tow truck, the Dodge continued eastbound in the median, striking the tow truck driver and the semi from the earlier crash.

This second accident caused what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries to a worker with the remediation company cleaning the diesel spill. However, the tow truck driver who was struck, identified as Martin Troyer, 63, of Sturgis, Michigan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The family of Troyer was notified of his passing.

The driver of the white Dodge Ram was identified as Umidjon Abduazizov, 31, of Brooklyn, New York. ISP determined that speeding in the current weather conditions was the factor of the crash, not drugs or alcohol. Roads at the time of the crash were slick, and ISP troopers were working on other crashes that had occurred during the morning from the snowfall from the previous night and that morning.

The left lane of westbound traffic was restricted for crash investigation and removal of vehicles but reopened at approximately 1:45 p.m.

When the investigation is complete, all necessary information will be given to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review.