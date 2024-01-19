Vanguard Truck Centers now 1 of Volvo Trucks’ largest dealer groups

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has announced that its independent authorized dealer Vanguard Truck Centers, a full-service commercial truck dealer group and leasing operation, has acquired Nacarato Truck Centers to become one of Volvo Trucks’ largest dealer groups in North America.

According to a news release, the acquisition expands Vanguard’s presence to 28 Volvo full-service and parts-and-service-only locations across 11 states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Vanguard assumed full ownership of the Nacarato locations, including all existing stock and parts.

“This acquisition is not just about numbers — it’s about joining two exemplary dealer groups to implement best practices, bolster synergies and continue growing customer satisfaction, expanding customer access to the seamless support and services they have come to expect from both dealer groups,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “At Volvo Trucks, our commitment to excellent customer service is at the heart of everything we do. We commend Vanguard for going beyond expectations, delivering not just trucks but comprehensive, best-in-class service solutions that maximize uptime for our customers and empower them with transportation solutions that keep their businesses moving forward.”

With the completion of the acquisition of Nacarato Truck Centers on Jan. 8, Vanguard now has more than 1,200 employees. All 28 Volvo Trucks dealership locations are also Certified Uptime Dealers, providing customers with access to almost 500 service bays to ensure efficient preventative service and thorough maintenance to maximize uptime and keep trucks on the road.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nacarato Truck Centers to the Vanguard team,” said Tom Ewing, president and chief executive officer of Vanguard Truck Centers. “I have been friends with Mike Nacarato and his team for many years, and I have a tremendous respect for the platform they’ve built. We are grateful for Mike’s trust in Vanguard to steward his company moving forward, something we do not take lightly. Bringing together our dealer groups will be a fun challenge, with enormous opportunity for employees and customers of both organizations. Lastly, this investment indicates Vanguard’s continued belief in Volvo Trucks’ long-term positive trajectory, with best-in-class products and services for our customers.”

Representatives of both dealership groups say they recognize that battery-electric trucks are an important part of the future of trucking and have invested in the required training and certification program to become Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealers. Vanguard recently announced that its sales and service teams are fully trained to support customers’ Volvo VNR Electric deployments at five locations — Phoenix, Arizona, Atlanta (Forest Park); Charlotte, North Carolina, and Austin and Houston.

“I have been searching for the right partner over the last few years, and through that process it became clear that Vanguard was the best fit for our employees, our customers and our growth aspirations.” said Mike Nacarato, chief executive officer, Nacarato Truck Centers. “Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains unwavering throughout this ownership transition and nothing will change for our customers. Our capabilities and offerings will only be enhanced by this combination, as we embark on this new chapter of growth and success together.”